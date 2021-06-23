 Skip to main content
This week's set list for the Charleston Community Band

The Charleston Community Band lead by band director Ginger Stanfield presented a set list of patriotic songs on Thursday during its first performance of the season as a drive-in concert at the Coles County Fairgrounds. More than ninety five cars and more than two hundred and fifty attended the concert.  The band usually performs at Daum Amphitheater in Kiwanis Park, but the social distancing necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic led the band to switch to the fairgrounds for its opening concert. 

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community band will play 11 songs for its performance on Thursday in Kiwanis Park. The band will start promptly at 7:40 p.m. 

  • "Star Spangled Banner"
  • "Bravura March"
  • "God Bless America"
  • "Cartoon Carnival"
  • "Abide With Me"
  • "A String of Pearls"
  • "What A Wonderful World"
  • "Hello, Goodbye" (Songs of the Beatles)
  • "Uptown Funk"
  • The Best of Chicago
  • "British Eighth March"

Counting this concert, there will be three more regular performances by the Charleston Band in Kiwanis Park, this summer.

The final two Thursday performances of the band's season will be July 1 and July 8. July 1 will include many patriotic songs as the band gears up to celebrate Independence Day. The band will also perform at 1 p.m. July 4 as part of the Charleston Red, White, and Blue festivities.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a blanket to the free concert.

