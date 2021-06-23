This week's set list for the Charleston Community Band

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community band will play 11 songs for its performance on Thursday in Kiwanis Park. The band will start promptly at 7:40 p.m.
- "Star Spangled Banner"
- "Bravura March"
- "God Bless America"
- "Cartoon Carnival"
- "Abide With Me"
- "A String of Pearls"
- "What A Wonderful World"
- "Hello, Goodbye" (Songs of the Beatles)
- "Uptown Funk"
- The Best of Chicago
- "British Eighth March"
Counting this concert, there will be three more regular performances by the Charleston Band in Kiwanis Park, this summer.
The final two Thursday performances of the band's season will be July 1 and July 8. July 1 will include many patriotic songs as the band gears up to celebrate Independence Day. The band will also perform at 1 p.m. July 4 as part of the Charleston Red, White, and Blue festivities.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a blanket to the free concert.