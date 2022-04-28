Ticket sales starting for LOCASH, Rocket Man Bagelfest concerts

MATTOON — Tickets sales are scheduled to start Monday for the LOCASH country music and Rocket Man Elton John tribute concerts at the 2022 Bagelfest.

The concert lineup, which also will include a contemporary Christian concert by Jason Gray with free entry, is part of a full schedule of returning favorite events for the July 19-23 festivities at Peterson Park.

City Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett said Bagelfest organizers have had great audience response in recent years from booking concerts by cover acts, such as Resurrection – A Journey Tribute and 1964 The Tribute's Beatles show. She said they have already received many inquires about Rocket Man's July 23 show and the music from Elton John's extensive songbook.

"You get to come out and hear all your favorite songs," Burgett said, adding that tribute show audiences often dance and sing along to the music. "I think that appeals to a lot of people."

Rocket Man's Rus Anderson reports on his website, rocketmanshow.com/, that he served as Elton John's official body double for various promo videos and photos for John's ongoing "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" world tour. In the Rocket Man show, Anderson performs as a young Elton John.

"Driving a night of Elton's greatest hits, with spot on vocals and fierce piano playing. Rus painstakingly recreates an early Elton concert with gorgeous, colorful and flamboyant costumes actually worn by Elton," the Rocket Man site reports. "With all the classic young Elton antics, audiences are in for a night of nostalgia, singing, laughing and participation."

Burgett said Bagelfest organizers also have had successful concerts by including country music in the lineup, such as Diamond Rio, the Oak Ridge Boys, and Ricky Skaggs. She said that practice will continue with LOCASH's July 22 concert. She said LOCASH is a relatively new country act with a big following and a new summer single, "Beach Boys," featuring Mike Love and Bruce Johnston from the Beach Boys band.

"Creating a sound that fuses modern country and classic heartland rock with an edgy vocal blend – and a growing reputation for mixing backwoods pride with big-picture positivity – BBR Music Group/BMG’s Wheelhouse Records’ LOCASH is the country music duo of singer-songwriters Preston Brust and Chris Lucas," reports locash.com/. They scored hit songs with “I Love This Life,” “I Know Somebody,” “Ring on Every Finger,” and “One Big Country Song.”

For the annual free contemporary Christian concert, Jason Gray has been booked for the July 21 show. Gray has released a new album, Order, Disorder, Re-Order, with singles such as "Glory Days," featured on jasongraymusic.com/. Some of his hit single include "Nothing Is Wasted," "Good to Be Alive," and "With Every Act of Love."

All of the concerts will be held at 8 p.m. at Grimes Field at Peterson Park. Admission for the Jason Gray concert will be free; for the LOCASH concert will be $15 for lawn seating, $18 for reserved presale, and $20 the day of concert; and for Rocket Man will be $10 for lawn seating and $15 for reserved. A combo ticket for LOCASH and Rocket Man will be available for $30 presale. Tickets can be purchased via mattoonbagelfest2022.eventbrite.com, 800-500-6286 or visiting the Mattoon tourism office in the train depot at 1718 Broadway Ave.