Tickets on sale for Willie Nelson & Family at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD — Tickets are currently on sale for the highly anticipated Willie Nelson & Family performance Tuesday Aug. 16 at the Illinois State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket broker for the Illinois State Fair. All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware.

“Willie Nelson & Family is a great addition to an already amazing grandstand lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Fairgoers can sing along with classics like ‘Always on my Mind’ to hits from his most recent album First Rose of Spring. This truly is a concert that will have something for every generation.”

In addition to Willie Nelson & Family, Sam Hunt, Demi Lovato, Brooks & Dunn, TLC, Shaggy, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Chapel Hart, Disturbed, Nita Strauss and Sammy Hagar and The Circle will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage. Look for an announcement soon on the final act.

This is also a great time to purchase Mega and Jumbo passes, admission bargain books, and seasonal infield parking passes. All items are available for purchase online. Discounted Mega Passes are available for $70 and a Jumbo Pass which includes the Giant Slide for $80 are available through July 31. Beginning August 1, the price will increase $20 on both passes.

Admission Bargain Books and Seasonal Infield Parking Passes are also available for purchase online. For just $45, the Admission Bargain Book provides eleven any-day admissions to the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The Seasonal Infield Parking Pass is only $40. This allows attendees to park on the infield all eleven days of the fair.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by visiting Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.