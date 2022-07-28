Tickets to go on sale for blues rocker Joe Bonamassa in Peoria

PEORIA — Three-time Grammy nominee and 25-time Billboard chart-topper Joe Bonamassa announces his Spring Tour 2023 performing in 16 cities in the U.S. including a stop at Peoria Civic Center Theater on February 22, 2023.

Tickets for this performance go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office, open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cited by Guitar World as “arguably the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa earned his third Grammy nomination with 2020’s Royal Tea, recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios and bringing Bonamassa full circle: reconnecting the guitar-slinging kid who stumbled across the best of British-blues in his dad’s vinyl collection to the player he is today.

That same year, Bonamassa delivered a groundbreaking live performance from the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where he played Royal Tea in its entirety to over tens of thousands of people across the globe via livestream, recording the full set for the live concert film and album Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman, released in 2021.