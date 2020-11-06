Tim Parton and For Heaven's Sake to perform in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE — Tim Parton, nationally known Southern gospel music pianist, and For Heaven's Sake, a popular Southern gospel music trio, will appear in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Shelby Christian Church in Shelbyville.

Tim Parton has been a part of the Gaither Homecoming Friends video series for the past 20 years. He began his career in southern gospel music playing for the The Lesters. Through the years he has played for many of the elite artist in southern gospel music including The Speer Family, Gold City, Legacy Five, and the Jim Brady Trio. He is currently the music director for the 3ABN Broadcasting Network in West Frankfort. This season he will be appearing on a nightly basis with the Southern Illinois Homecoming Gospel Choir.

For Heaven's Sake is a southern gospel music trio based in Southern Illinois. The group is comprised of John and Judy Roberts, co-hosts for Southern Illinois Homecoming Gospel Choir for the past 21 seasons.

This 90 minute musical worship experience includes a mixture of traditional hymns and southern gospel classics delivered in a close harmony style accentuated by the keyboard style of Tim Parton. The songs of Bill and Gloria Gaither will be featured in the evening concert program.