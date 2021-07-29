Trouble & Company to perform at Linn Park Gathering

MARTINSVILLE — The Linn Park Gathering in Martinsville will feature Trouble & Company performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the amphitheater, 15 N. Mill St.

Hailing from Martinsville, Trouble & Company's Joe Nave, Chris Perry, and Laif Burns began singing together in elementary school and have since performed for festivals, fairs, parties and weddings.

Trouble & Company are award-winning scatters, vocalists and a state fair award-winning group performing a variety of old rock 'n' roll and country and choreographing their own dances.

Their award-winning vocals have taken them to Carnegie Hall in New York City, New Orleans, Louisville Riverboat, and across Indiana and Illinois.

Food will be for sale from Linn Park Concessions and Sadie’s Restaurant beginning at 6 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs to this free concert.

For more information contact Norma Calvert at 713-865-0022.

