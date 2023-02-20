CHARLESTON — For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Charleston High School’s annual International Concert will have exchange students on site to spotlight.

And, both exchange students that the school is hosting will play dual roles in the concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in newly renovated Swickard Auditorium.

Sophomore Ayazhan Kaliyeva of Kazakhstan and senior Tunchanok Sonthisawat of Thailand will give presentations on their home countries and their studies in Charleston, plus sing in the school’s concert choir.

“I am excited to share about my experiences since I have arrived here and how my life has changed,” Sonthisawat said, noting that she has gotten involved in extracurricular activities that are not available at her school in the Bangkok suburbs.

Choral Director Juliane Sharp said this is the first time in recent history for the school to have not one, but two exchange students participating in its music programs.

“They bring so much to our classes when they are involved,” Sharp said.

As examples, Sharp said Kaliyeva has been gathering information about folk songs from her Central Asian home country to present at the concert and Sonthisawat has been coaching her fellow choir members on how to sing a Thai language song from her Southeast Asian home country.

Vocalists in the concert choir and advanced chorus are also set to sing Cuban, Irish and Native American folk songs during this event, plus partner with Eastern Illinois University piano instructor Victory Cayres on a performance of the French folk song "J'entends Le Moulin."

Charleston's woodwind band is set to perform Hebrew, Italian Neapolitan and Spanish folk songs, led by Band Director John Wengerski.

"The International Concert is always a fun challenge, especially with the short concert cycle," said Wengerski, noting that the students learn to perform these songs from overseas in a month and a half.

Sharp added that the International Concert will be held in Swickard Auditorium for the first time, instead of the gym, now that the auditorium's stage has been expanded.

The concert also will celebrate the resumption of exchange programs following the pandemic. The music will be interspersed with presentations from Kaliyeva and Sonthisawat and with recognitions for Charleston students Jamila Amartey, who is studying in France, and Ambrie Zanton, who will study in Thailand next school year.

Amartey and Zanton are involved in the Rotary International exchange program, as is Sonthisawat. The Thai student said she has enjoyed fielding questions from classmates about her home country, including its elephants, and making friends through through extracurricular activities.

Sonthisawat has been working on the light and sound controls for school music programs, including the spring musical production of "Cinderella" on April 20-22. Kaliyeva is set to act and sing in "Cinderella."

"It's something new. It's a new experience," Kaliyeva said. "I have never been in a musical or anything like that."

While studying in Charleston through the STS Foundation's Future Leaders Exchange Program, Kaliyeva said she has missed the mobility that she had through her hometown of Semey's extensive public transportation infrastructure.

Still, Kaliyeva said she appreciates the more relaxed pace of life in Charleston and having more opportunities at the school for extracurricular activities. She said she has enjoyed learning about her classmates and teachers by interviewing them for the CHS Press.

"It is a good way to get to know people and why they are here," Kaliyeva said, adding she will share information about herself at the International Concert. "It's exciting. I am looking forward to it."