CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band concert that had been scheduled for Thursday, June 8, at Kiwanis Park has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Director Diane Ratliff of the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department said the community band's
46th annual summer concert series will resume next week. The community band will perform concerts at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday from through July 6 at the Daum Amphitheater in Kiwanis Park.
In case of rain, the performances will be moved to Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center.
PHOTOS: Charleston Community Band Rehearsal
Charleston Community Band members rehearse Tuesday at the Doudna Fine Arts Center in Charleston for the first concert of the season, set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Kiwanis Park.
Trumpeters run through a song at a Charleston Community Band rehearsal for the 2018 season.
