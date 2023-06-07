CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band concert that had been scheduled for Thursday, June 8, at Kiwanis Park has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Director Diane Ratliff of the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department said the community band's 46th annual summer concert series will resume next week. The community band will perform concerts at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday from through July 6 at the Daum Amphitheater in Kiwanis Park.