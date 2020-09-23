Watch now: Broken Roots falls just short of AGT title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Broken Roots, a musical duo with Central Illinois ties, made the most of a second chance, finishing as the runner-up Wednesday in this season’s finale of NBC's "America’s Got Talent."

The duo, which includes Effingham native Austin Weinstock, was originally eliminated from the competition during the celebrity "judge cuts" round of paring down the competitive field, but were called back after another contestant dropped out due to a personal conflict.

Broken Roots consists of Weinstock, who goes by the stage name Austin Edwards, and fellow musician Joey Kar from the Chicago area. On Wednesday, they performed “God’s Country,” the song that propelled them to the finals, for the second time with one noticeable addition. They were joined on stage by country music superstar, Blake Shelton, the song’s original artist.

Brandon Leake, an award-winning spoken word poet, emerged as the winner, earning the million dollar grand prize and the opportunity to headline a show in Las Vegas.

FLASHBACK: Check out 20 big artists that played at Eastern Illinois University

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.