Watch now: East Central Harmony Chorus pairs style with timeless music at Lake Charleston

CHARLESTON — In their first public event since the pandemic started, the East Central Harmony Chorus, the local Sweet Adelines organization and a capella singing group, thought outside the box to bring a free concert to the pavilion at Lake Charleston on Sunday.

The group performed unique barbershop-style music and put on a fashion show with the Trueblood Collective, a local boutique.

“It was incredibly fun, and it’s all about building relationships,” said Shannon Trueblood, owner of the Trueblood Collective.

Several chorus members modeled outfits in a small fashion show halfway through the performance, partnering with the Trueblood Collective to find a way to support a local business in a fun way and to raise funds for other causes.

“We try to be community-minded,” said musical director Becky McDuffee. “We’re always looking for members, so we were looking for ways to show us off and other parts of the community.”

The chorus also raised money for the New Hope soup kitchen in a 50/50 raffle and other giveaways.

“They took nothing for themselves,” said Susie Beaumont from Greenup, who visited the lake on Sunday to see the chorus. “We’re going home in amazement. It’s refreshing.”

The Sweet Adelines group is also about the friendships and the community, said McDuffee.

That had become difficult to do during the pandemic.

“In the past we've done a lot of churches and nursing homes and assisted living homes, things we can't access right now, so we've missed out a lot,” said Patti Murphy, who helped found the chorus in 2016.

The pandemic caused nursing homes and assisted living facilities nationwide close their doors to visitors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to the elderly, who are more likely to be harmed by the virus.

While the pandemic changed the way the chorus group went about things — mainly by changing the way they practiced — many still continued with the group.

“We like being together and making music together,” said McDuffee. “We really saw the pandemic as a way to keep up our skills and learn some new music.”

The group was happy to start practicing outside when the weather became nicer and the vaccine, partnered with lower restrictions, made it easier to practice in person.

“It’s fulfilling to be able to be able to sing and perform,” said Ciara Travis, the choreographer and one of the youngest members of the group.

The chorus, which has members in their 20s all the way to their 80s, is looking for more members of all ages.

“This is a truly American form of music,” said McDuffee.

While there’s no age limit to join the group, those younger than 18 do require a sponsor within the chorus in order to join, said Murphy.

The group currently practices outside and tries to maintain safe social distancing. Members do not need to attend rehearsals if they do not feel comfortable doing so.

The chorus will give a free concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Kiwanis Park Pavilion. They will also have a float in the Eastern Illinois University Homecoming Parade.

Additionally, the group is looking forward to the regional Sweet Adelines competition in May, which will be the first competition since the start of the pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.