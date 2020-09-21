Watch now: Effingham native's duo to perform in 'America's Got Talent' finale

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — An Effingham native, Austin Edwards, with Mattoon family ties and his partner in music have gained a worldwide audience this summer via their performances as the Broken Roots duo on NBC's "America’s Got Talent."

Edwards, which is the stage name for Austin Weinstock, said he and fellow musician Joey Kar from the Chicago area are also honored that audiences in their respective hometowns have been watching their performances and voting for them on the talent show.

"There is no better feeling than to know that the places where we grew up our fighting for us to stay and for our dreams to come true," Edwards said. "Right now, we owe everything we are doing to everyone who voted."

Broken Roots fans will get another opportunity to cast their votes for Edwards and Kar when they perform live during the season finale of "America's Got Talent" Tuesday evening, with the results being broadcast Wednesday night. The show airs at 7 p.m. on the NBC network both nights.