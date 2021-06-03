Watch now: Fan favorites return to Sullivan's Little Theatre for free summer concerts

Live music will accompany Dorsett Sharp as she performs some of her favorite songs. “Not just Broadway music, but we’re doing some rock, some pop, there’s even some folk,” she said. “It’s really a celebration of all kinds of music.”

The singer said she is excited to be able to perform music that will be new to the audience, including The Animals 1964 hit “House of the Rising Sun.”

“I’ve always wanted to sing that song, and now we have a band to sing with,” Dorsett Sharp said.

Performing isn’t the only element missing from the shows, according to the performers. “We really miss community,” Dorsett Sharp said. “We really miss being able to see each other and celebrate in person and enjoy something together.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the past year, Dorsett Sharp has taken opportunities to teach voice as well as practice her ukulele and violin to stay creative. She lives in New York, New York, and has begun to see theaters prepare for the fall season. Plans for the Sullivan theater’s first show of 2021 include “The King and Marilyn” in October and “The Marvelous Wonderettes” in November.

“Little Theatre is a gauge,” she said. “That’s going to be right in line with when Broadway is going to be reopening.”