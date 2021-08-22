 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Watch now: Harvest of Hope concert plays Sunday at Peterson Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A Harvest of Hope concert featuring contemporary Christian music played to a sold-out crowd Sunday night at Peterson Park in Mattoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Artists included Zach Williams, Josh Wilson, Andrew Ripp and Anne Wilson took the stage at Grimes Field.

Food vendors were on hand at the field. Shuttle buses were available to take concert-goers from the Cross County Mall to Peterson Park, where most of the parking spaces were full.

imagejpeg_0_20210822_200016.jpg

Zach Williams performs Sunday night at the Harvest of Hope concert at Peterson Park in Mattoon. Josh Wilson, Andrew Ripp and Anne Wilson also performed at the sold-out concert of contemporary Christian music at Grimes Field.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don Everly has died at the age of 84

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Don Everly has died at the age of 84

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News