Watch now: Harvest of Hope concert plays Sunday at Peterson Park

MATTOON — A Harvest of Hope concert featuring contemporary Christian music played to a sold-out crowd Sunday night at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
Artists included Zach Williams, Josh Wilson, Andrew Ripp and Anne Wilson took the stage at Grimes Field.
Food vendors were on hand at the field. Shuttle buses were available to take concert-goers from the Cross County Mall to Peterson Park, where most of the parking spaces were full.
