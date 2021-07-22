Watch now: See the Five Mile House's latest line-up

CHARLESTON — The Five Mile House is hosting another open house on Sunday, July 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The day will include country and gospel music by the local band Mackville. There will also be a presentation by Lance Beever titled, "Old-Fashioned Phrases & Their Origins, 2.0."
"He's really amusing," said board member Kathy Hummel. "He has this funny way of presenting."
Beever also presented before at the Five Mile House, putting on a similar presentation titled, "Odd Words, Phrases" in 2020.
The next Five Mile House open house will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8. That open house will include acoustic folk, country, and blues music by Joe McLean and a presentation on the Spinning and the History of Fiber by Val Gaddis.
Father's Day: Vintage ads from Mattoon-Charleston archives
Father's Day shoe sale
La-Z-Boy Father's Day Sale for your Armchair Quarterback
Dad pleasures for Father's Day
Father's Day Sale
Father's Day Block Buster sale!
Great gifts for Dad at savings you'll love
Dad is King
Entire stock men's suits 1/2 off
For Father's of all ages...
Super savings! New hours!
We've got the perfect gift in store for your Dad!
Whether he's on the go or just relaxing, Dad likes to look good