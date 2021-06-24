 Skip to main content
Watch now: Two Mattoon groups partner for concert Sunday

The Legacy Regiment performing arts ensemble performed a medley of songs from "Frozen" at the start of its debut concert Sunday afternoon at Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon.

MATTOON — The new Legacy Regiment Performing Arts Ensemble and the Mattoon Community Concert Band are teaming up to present a concert Sunday afternoon.

The free concert is scheduled for 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the band shell in Heritage Park, located at the southwest corner of Broadway Avenue and 17th Street in downtown Mattoon. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the park. If the weather is inclement, the concert will be held across the street in the Lone Elm Room at the train depot.

Legacy Regiment drums (copy)

Drummers practice before the start of the Legacy Regiment performing arts ensemble's debut concert on May 23 at Broadway Christian Church in Mattoon.

Legacy Regiment formed in the spring under the direction of Chris Keniley and held its first concert May 23 outside Broadway Christian Church. The Mattoon Community Concert Band formed in fall 2018 under the direction of Jessica Closson and was on hiatus during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show on Sunday will be the concert band's first performance of the season.

Mattoon Arts Council featuring wildlife artist's work

The two groups are also scheduled to hold joint concerts on July 11 and Aug. 8. Information on upcoming concerts and rehearsals for the two groups is available at the Legacy Regiment Performing Arts Ensemble and Mattoon Community Concert Band pages on Facebook.

