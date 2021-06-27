 Skip to main content
Watch now: Two Mattoon music groups team up for concert

The Mattoon Community Concert Band performs "Defying Gravity" from "Wicked" during its joint show with the Legacy Regiment Performing Arts Ensemble on Sunday in the train depot's Lone Elm Room.

MATTOON — The Mattoon Community Concert Band held its first show of the season Sunday afternoon as it partnered with the new Legacy Regiment Performing Arts Ensemble for an event.

The concert band, under the direction of Jessica Closson, and the Legacy Regiment, under the direction of Chris Keniley, played together in the train depot's Lone Elm Room, as rainfall prevented them from performing outdoors at the nearby Heritage Park.

Joint concert

Musicians with Mattoon Community Concert Band perform during its joint show with the Legacy Regiment Performing Arts Ensemble on Sunday in the train depot's Lone Elm Room.

Legacy Regiment formed in the spring and held its first concert May 23 outside Broadway Christian Church. The concert band formed in fall 2018 and was on hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two groups also plan to hold joint concerts July 11 and Aug. 8 at Heritage Park. Information on upcoming concerts and rehearsals is available at the Legacy Regiment Performing Arts Ensemble and Mattoon Community Concert Band pages on Facebook.

