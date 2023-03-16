NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When singer-songwriter Allie Keck needs to liven up the crowd at a Nashville night club, the Neoga native said she usually belts out “Paris (Ooh La La)” by Grace Potter and Nocturnals.

Keck said the audience may not initially recognize this 2010 rock song but its driving force soon catches their attention and fits in well with the “Americana rock style" that she has been performing of late.

"I like to play rock downtown (in Nashville) because you stand out a little bit more," said Keck, who moved to Nashville about six years ago to pursue a music career after graduating from Illinois State University in Normal.

The Lake Land College alumna's vocals on “Paris (Ooh La La)” helped her stand out during the blind auditions episode of NBC's "The Voice" that was broadcast Monday evening and caught the attention of celebrity coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, who turned their chairs toward the stage in support of her.

All four coaches, also including Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan, offered positive feedback on Keck's vocals. “You have an awesome voice. You sound like literally an electric guitar,” said Chance the Rapper.

"I have never been compared to an electric guitar," Keck told the JG-TC, adding she was pleasantly surprised and flattered.

During this broadcast that was filmed weeks earlier, Keck subsequently weighed offers from Clarkson and Shelton to join their respective teams on "The Voice" before choosing Clarkson to be her coach.

Keck said she grew up watching Clarkson win the first season of "American Idol" in 2002 and then become a Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum certified singer-songwriter.

"(Clarkson) is someone who has such a powerful voice behind her. I wanted to have a voice like that when I grew up," Keck said. She added that having Clarkson as a mentor on "The Voice" has been an honor. "She has been very easy to work with and very down to earth."

Keck estimated there will be one more week of blind auditions before the competition advances to the "Battle Rounds." Like the blind auditions, Keck said she does not know on which "Battle Rounds" episode she will appear. The competition's winner will receive a cash prize and a record deal.

The Neoga native said her parents, Brad and Leah Keck, have been getting a lot of questions in their hometown about her being on "The Voice." Keck said she looks forward to traveling from Nashville to Neoga soon so she can help field some of those questions herself.

"I think everyone was sitting around their television sets Monday night to watch the voice," said Neoga school district Superintendent Kevin Haarman of this community. "Their phones were blowing up (with messages) throughout the evening."

Haarman, who was a social studies and economics teacher when Keck graduated in 2012, said she grew up performing in school music programs and was part of all the high school spring musicals.

"Where she really shined was our variety show," Haarman said. He said those who saw Keck perform at the high school's annual variety show, set next for 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, were not surprised to see her make her way to Nashville and "The Voice."

As a youth in Cumberland County, Keck also performed at open mic nights at the American Legion post in Toledo and at special events such as Neoga Days, Sooeyfest, and Neoga Hometown Christmas

"The biggest thing I have learned from my community is that communities matter," Keck said of having opportunities to perform at a young age in her home county.

Later, Keck took the stage at open mic nights in Bloomington-Normal area venues such as The Six Strings Club and Lunker's while studying public relations at Illinois State. Keck said she had an "absolute blast" performing there and inviting new friends to share this experience with her.

Keck said she has really appreciated seeing so many people from the Cumberland County, Lake Land and Illinois State communities posting messages of support to her page on Facebook and sharing news about her being on "The Voice."

"I just thank them so much for their support," Keck said.