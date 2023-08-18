WINDSOR — The 126th annual Windsor Harvest Picnic, the longest-running festival in the state of Illinois, is being held this weekend.

This year's event features live entertainment, inflatables, food, a 5K run, pedal tractor pulls, auctions, raffle drawings and a parade on Saturday.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 18

5 p.m., fish dinner served by Harvest Picnic, homemade desserts provided by fifth and sixth graders

6:45 p.m., Winners of Little Miss and Mr. Picnic announced

7 p.m., live music by Jerrod Niemann

Saturday, Aug. 19

6-10 a.m., breakfast served by Windsor FFA

7 a.m., Harvest Run Registration: 5K Run or 1 Mile Walk, $20 adults, $10 children 10 & under, $15 ages 11-17.

7:30 a.m., 5K Run or Fun Walk begins

10 a.m., Pedal Tractor Pull (Ages 0-12)

2 p.m., parade forms at Windsor High School

3 p.m., parade begins

4:30 p.m., chicken dinners served by Harvest Picnic; homemade desserts served by Windsor W.H.A.T. ("What's Happening Around Town")

6:45 p.m., Allie Keck performs, from Neoga, Top 25 on "The Voice"

7 p.m., Exile performs

9 p.m., raffle drawing