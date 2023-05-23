NEOGA — The annual Neoga Days festival is set to offer ziplining, rock climbing, inflatables, and ax throwing Thursday-Saturday through 25/8 Xtreme mobile extreme sports.

Festival committee member Doug Jackson said they were unable to book a carnival this year for Neoga Days, which moved up from Father's Day to Memorial Day weekend in 2022, so they looked at other activity options and got connected with Arthur-based 25/8 Xtreme.

"We will now have ziplining over Neoga's park, so that's cool," Jackson said, adding that the zipline will be available for use by youths and adults.

The mobile extreme sports business also is set to bring its Xtreme Air jumping equipment to Jennings Park, where harnessed participants will be able to jump as high as 28 feet. Wristbands for unlimited turns on the various activities will be available for $25 each.

In addition, 25/8 Xtreme will provide an ax throwing activity in the Neoga Days beer tent. Musical entertainment in the tent will be provided by the Feudin' Hillbillys from 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday; the BoomBox All 80s Band from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Saturday; and Vivacious Audio from 8–11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The festival's mainstage will feature the Neoga Days Pageant, 7–10 p.m. Thursday; Max Heuerman, 6–7 p.m. Friday; and Aimee Wetenkamp & Friends, 5:30–7 p.m. Saturday. Other scheduled events will include the Knights of Columbus chicken dinner, 5 p.m. Thursday; trivia games, 7 p.m. Friday; parade, 4 p.m. Saturday; bingo, 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday; and fireworks, 9 p.m. Saturday.

Food and drink vendors will be open throughout the festival.

Jackson said the festival committee has revived the tradition of having a printed Neoga Days program book this year with the help of the Lake Land College Print Shop. He said hard copies are available at local businesses and a digital version is posted at the new neogadays.org/ official website. Additional information is available on the Neoga Days page on Facebook.