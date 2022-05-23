 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neoga Days to offer carnival, live music, parade

NEOGA — The annual Neoga Days festival is scheduled to offer three days of live entertainment, carnival rides and food vendors Thursday through Saturday in the community's park.

Neoga Days organizers have reported that the festivities will kick off with the queen pageants at 7 p.m. Thursday under the pavilion. This venue also will host the St. Mary's Knights of Columbus chicken dinner at 5 p.m. Friday and the Neoga FFA children's pedal tractor pull at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The lineup of live music at the pavilion will feature Jake Schumacher & The Workin' Class Heroes, 5-7 p.m. and Sound City, 7-10 p.m. Friday; and The Kate Brother Band, noon-2 p.m., Reverend Robert, 2-4 p.m., Firebox bluegrass band, 4-6 p.m., Jacob Kuhns, 6-7 p.m., and Strangers with Kandi, 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Live music will also be featured in the beer garden, with performances by Big Guns at 7:30-11 p.m. Friday and Feudin' Hillbillys at 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Clay County Amusements' carnival and local food vendors will be open 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, followed by the food vendors being open noon-10 p.m. and the carnival being open 5-10 p.m. Saturday.

Other Neoga Days activities will include craft vendors throughout the Disney themed festival, a Race to the Castle scavenger hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, and the parade at 4 p.m. Saturday.

More information is available on the Neoga Days page on Facebook.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

