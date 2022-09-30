Neoga Sooeyfest offering free ham and beans, live music

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEOGA — The annual Sooeyfest is set to serve up free ham and beans, live music, children's activities and more on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Jennings Park.

The Neoga Partnership for Progress reported that its event will get an early start with the Smoke-Off barbecue competition, organized by the Neoga Bucks Club, beginning at 8 a.m. and registration for the Sooeyfest 5K footrace opening at 9 a.m. The rest of the festivities will kick off at 11 a.m., with craft vendors and children's games being offered until 8 p.m. Other children's activities will include the Neoga FFA pedal tractor pull at 11 a.m.-2 p.m., a story reading at 1 p.m., and a pigtail contest at 4 p.m.

First Christian Church volunteers Keith Warren and Lindsay Burton, at right, are pictured serving up free ham and beans to Mike and Ashley Meers of Effingham and their children, Samantha and Peyton, at the 2021 Sooeyfest. The 2022 festival is set for Saturday at Jennings Park in Neoga.

A free ham and bean lunch will be served at noon in the pavilion. A variety of food and drink vendors also will be open for business in the park, including Big Al's Shakeups and La Luna Mexican Restaurant Food Truck

Sooeyfest's lineup of live music will feature performances by Dakota Danielle at 2 p.m., the Boom Box all 1980s band at 4 p.m., and Jeremy Todd at 6 p.m. The festival will conclude after the Smoke-Off award winners are announced at 7 p.m. 

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

