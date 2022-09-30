Neoga Sooeyfest offering free ham and beans, live music

NEOGA — The annual Sooeyfest is set to serve up free ham and beans, live music, children's activities and more on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Jennings Park.

The Neoga Partnership for Progress reported that its event will get an early start with the Smoke-Off barbecue competition, organized by the Neoga Bucks Club, beginning at 8 a.m. and registration for the Sooeyfest 5K footrace opening at 9 a.m. The rest of the festivities will kick off at 11 a.m., with craft vendors and children's games being offered until 8 p.m. Other children's activities will include the Neoga FFA pedal tractor pull at 11 a.m.-2 p.m., a story reading at 1 p.m., and a pigtail contest at 4 p.m.

A free ham and bean lunch will be served at noon in the pavilion. A variety of food and drink vendors also will be open for business in the park, including Big Al's Shakeups and La Luna Mexican Restaurant Food Truck.