Binga and silent auction fundraiser scheduled for Shoe Tree program

TOLEDO — A fundraiser for the Shoe Tree program will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Toledo American Legion.

It will feature a silent auction and Binga. It will include food and drinks for purchase, and local vendors displaying early holiday gift ideas.

Doors open at 4 p.m., two early-bird games begin at 5 p.m., with 10 regular games and one blackout game beginning immediately after. Ticket prices are $20 pre-sale, $25 at the door.

Tickets are available at the Toledo Democrat, the Fillin' Station, First Neighbor Bank Greenup and Toledo branches, Roz Gresens and on Facebook.

Net proceeds go to the Shoe Tree program, which provides shoe and sock bundles for in-need K-12 Cumberland School District students.