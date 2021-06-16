Oakland's Independence Pioneer Village to hold tractor show

OAKLAND —Independence Pioneer Village is scheduled to host a tractor show that will feature live music and other activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

"IPV's first Talk About Tractors (event) will showcase a variety of local tractors for folks to see, remember, and discuss with other tractor collectors. There will be a food vendor, a blacksmith, a leathercrafter, and bluegrass music throughout the day," said site spokeswoman Traci Montgomery.

Independence Pioneer Village, a family owned collection of cabins and other wood-frame buildings, including a blacksmith shop, from the 1800s. The village is located along Walnut Point Road between the north side of Oakland and Walnut Point State Park.

Parking for the tractor show will be available for $5 per vehicle and donations for the upkeep of the village will be accepted for admission to the event. Those who would like to bring a tractor to show or get additional information can contact Montgomery at 217-460-2290. More information is also available at the Independence Pioneer Village page on Facebook.

