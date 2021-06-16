 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oakland's Independence Pioneer Village to hold tractor show

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OAKLAND —Independence Pioneer Village is scheduled to host a tractor show that will feature live music and other activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

"IPV's first Talk About Tractors (event) will showcase a variety of local tractors for folks to see, remember, and discuss with other tractor collectors. There will be a food vendor, a blacksmith, a leathercrafter, and bluegrass music throughout the day," said site spokeswoman Traci Montgomery.

Rev. Matthew Froeschle discussed plans for creating an environmentally friendly prayer garden at First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon.

Independence Pioneer Village, a family owned collection of cabins and other wood-frame buildings, including a blacksmith shop, from the 1800s. The village is located along Walnut Point Road between the north side of Oakland and Walnut Point State Park.

Parking for the tractor show will be available for $5 per vehicle and donations for the upkeep of the village will be accepted for admission to the event. Those who would like to bring a tractor to show or get additional information can contact Montgomery at 217-460-2290. More information is also available at the Independence Pioneer Village page on Facebook.

People are also reading…

PHOTOS: Coles County Flag Day 2021

Several activities were held on Monday, June 14 for Flag Day in Coles County.

1 of 8
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Megan Thee Stallion to launch swimwear collection

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Megan Thee Stallion to launch swimwear collection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News