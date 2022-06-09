 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outdoor Quilt Show to be held Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon

MATTOON — Colorful quilts will line sections of Lytle Park on Saturday, June 11, during the second Outdoor Quilt Show held by the Prairie Stitchers and the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild.

City Arts and Tourism Director Angelia Burgett said organizers came up with the idea for the show after seeing indoor events shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic and seeing other groups hold outdoor quilt shows.

Burgett said the show, sponsored by the Mattoon Arts Council, is designed to appeal to quilt enthusiasts and general audiences. The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers group filled the bocce ball court, yoga circle and other outdoor spaces at Lytle with colorful quilts on display racks at last year's show.

Outdoor quilt show

Friends Micheala Starwalt and Madilyn Summers, both from Mattoon, prepare to vote for their favorite quilts during the Mattoon Arts Council's 2021 Outdoor Quilt Show at Lytle Park. The 2022 show is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at this Mattoon park.

"Even if you are not a quilt person, it's beautiful," Burgett said during a presentation to the Mattoon City Council on Tuesday. "It's a nice display, and I am expecting a lot of good traffic at Lytle."

Preregistered exhibitors can each enter up to two quilts that they have completed within the past three years for competition in various categories, including best of show and people's choice awards. The Bloomington/Normal group plans once again to bring the 20-inch mini quilts that its members have created as part of Kona Cotton's annual color challenge, which has a "Cosmos" color theme this year.

The outdoor quilt show is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., just off the park's north entrance in the 3300 block of Western Avenue, with a June 18 rain date. Mattoon High School students plan to sell bottled water. 

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

