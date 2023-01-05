 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

33rd annual Bridal Expo to be held in Effingham

  • 0

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly , While this edgy couple is yet to set a date, the nuptials will be anything but conventional if their engagement story is anything to go by. Back in January, the Bloody Valentine star, real name Colson Baker, popped the questions to the Transformers actress w…

EFFINGHAM — The Thelma Keller Convention Center will hosts its 33rd annual Bridal Expo, a one-stop-shop planning experience for your upcoming wedding, on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The event will host over 75 vendors, offering everything from attire to cakes, flowers, honeymoons, music, invitations, photographers, transportation and  more. There will be runway shows sponsored by Vayda Jane Bridal), and giveaways.

Zero1 Wrestling begins Thursday Night Throwdown events

Admission is $5 per person, and brides and grooms get in free. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the event will end at 3 p.m. You can pre-register by emailing kimthies@kellerconventioncenter.com with your name, wedding date, phone number and number of guests you plan on bringing.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry claims he was physically attacked by brother William in upcoming memoir

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry claims he was physically attacked by brother William in upcoming memoir

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News