60th Annual Arthur Mennonite Relief Sale to be held

ARTHUR — The 60th Annual Arthur Mennonite Relief Sale will be held Friday-Saturday, Aug. 26-27 at the Otto Center, 1/2 mile south of Arthur.

Activities will begin Friday at 4:30 p.m. with a pulled BBQ pork dinner and the auction starting at 6 p.m. On Saturday a pancake and sausage breakfast runs from 6-10 a.m., with the auction beginning at 9 a.m. The silent auction is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The children’s activities begin Saturday at 9 a.m. and feature a train ride around the grounds. The children’s auction will begin at 10 a.m. featuring toys, books and even some pets. The kids do the bidding with the parents supervising. A featured activity for the children will be a petting zoo and pony rides.

Lunch items will be served starting at 11 a.m. with a menu including a chicken dinner, butterfly pork chops, bacon burgers and river fries. Other food offerings include a full lunch stand, peadros (taco salad), hot homemade pretzels, lemon shake-ups, fried pies, ice cream, slushies, root beer floats and a variety of baked goods. Be sure to take home some of the homemade yeast donuts, tea rings and cinnamon rolls made fresh both days.

The auction features a variety of handmade quilts, locally crafted Amish wood furniture and many other items. The proceeds from the auction are distributed with 80% given to Mennonite Central Committee and 20% remaining in the local community.