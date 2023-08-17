ARTHUR — The 61st annual Arthur Mennonite Relief Sale will be Friday-Saturday, Aug. 25-26, at the Otto Center, half a mile south of Arthur.

Activities will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday with a pulled barbecue pork dinner and the auction starting at 6 p.m. On Saturday a pancake and sausage breakfast runs from 6-10 a.m. with the auction beginning at 9 a.m. The silent auction is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Children’s activities will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and feature a train ride around the grounds. The children’s auction will begin at 10 a.m. featuring toys, books and even some pets. Kids will do the bidding with the parents supervising. A featured activity for the children will be a petting zoo and pony rides.

Lunch items will be served starting at 11 a.m. with a menu offering a chicken dinner, butterfly pork chops, bacon burgers and river fries. Other food offerings include a full lunch stand, peadros (taco salad), hot homemade pretzels, lemon shake-ups, fried pies, ice cream, slushies, root beer floats and a variety of baked goods.

The auction features a variety of handmade quilts, locally crafted Amish wood furniture and many other items. The proceeds from the auction are distributed with 80% given to Mennonite Central Committee and 20% remaining in the local community.