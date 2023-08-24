TOLEDO — A Throwback to Johnstown Days, a benefit to help Angie Meyers during her battle with cancer, will be held starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Toledo American Legion

After several chemo and radiation treatments that made her extremely sick and require hospitalization, she underwent surgery in April. She now requires additional chemo treatments.

All proceeds will go to the family to help with expenses.

The benefit will include:

Bags tournament, 2 p.m., cost is $20 in advance and $30 the day of the event

Trivia contest (five per team), 5 p.m., $25 per team in advance and $35 the day of the event

Bingo, 2 p.m.

Silent auction bidding opens at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

Cornbread and beans, and hotdogs and chips will be served starting at noon. Denny’s Famous Fries & Nacho/Taco Bar will open at 4 p.m. Shake-ups will be available all day

To register for any of these events, to make a monetary donation or donate raffle items, contact Kayla Thornton at 217-273-1480 or at kylathornton@yahoo.com. Registration also can be done at Venmo: kyla-thornton-1.

To make a cash donation to the family directly, Venmo Emily Myers at: @emily-myers-16.