Black light bingo fundraiser to be held for MHS PBIS program

MATTOON — A Mattoon High School Positive Incentive Black Light Bingo event will be held Friday, Nov. 4, at the Eagles Club, 1917 Oak Ave., Mattoon.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.. Bingo starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Mattoon High School front office. The cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door and includes six bingo cards and glow dauber. Additional packs of six cards can be purchased for $5. Tables of eight can be reserved.

This event will include over $1,000 in cash prizes, music, pulled pork sandwiches provided by Kep's Cooking, nachos and chips.

Must be at least 21 to attend.

All proceeds benefit the Mattoon High School PBIS program, which  recognizes MHS students who have great attendance, positive behaviors at good grades.

For reservations, call Carla Dufford at 217-238-7806.

