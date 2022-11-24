 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ice carving, Native American history talk part of Neoga Christmas event

NEOGA — A master ice carver demonstration and “A Timeline of Native Americans and Artifacts in Illinois” presentation will be among the offerings at this year's Neoga Hometown Christmas on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Neoga Partnership for Progress has organized this Christmas celebration from 1-7 p.m. downtown and will operate a tree farm stand with tree toppers, ornaments and more from 1-5 p.m. there.

Master ice carver

Master ice carver Aaric Kendall gives an ice sculpting demonstration during the 2017 Argenta IceFest at Prairie Park.

The community group reported that it has arranged for master ice carver Aaric Kendall to demonstrate his craft from 3-4 p.m. Kendall has won the U.S. Ice Carving Nationals, placed second at the World Ice Art Championships, and medaled at ice carving events held in conjunction with the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy and 2020 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada.

Illinois Master Naturalist Kim McGee from Newman will share Native American history information at 1:30 p.m. Interactive activities will follow from 2:30-4 p.m. Door prizes will be given away after the presentation.

Neoga Hometown Christmas Presentation

Pictured, Kim Mcgee, who will present "A Timeline of Native Americans and Artifacts in Illinois" at the upcoming Neoga Hometown Christmas.

Neoga's Hometown Christmas also will feature ice skating from 1-6 p.m., Santa from 2-5 p.m., antique tractor sleigh ride from 1-4 p.m., kids crafts and activities from 1-3 p.m., reindeer photos from 4-6 p.m., the Camp New Hope train from 1-4 p.m., along with a Sav-Mor Pharmacy open house, food and beverages, hot chocolate and cookies.

The celebration will conclude following a tree lighting, 5:30 p.m. and a lighted parade with an "ugly sweater" theme at 6 p.m., sponsored by the Neoga Bucks Club.

