 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Illinois Amish Heritage Center to break ground for barn raising

  • 0

A 100-year-old Amish schoolhouse moves from its former home in Lovington to a campus for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center.

ARTHUR — The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at its campus located between Arcola and Arthur, on Illinois Route 133.

To kick off the process of the Herschberger-Miller barn raising later in October, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center will use a one-of-a-kind way of breaking the ground by horse-drawn plow, which was very common during the era of the original barn usage.

Several board members of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center will operate the plow, as well as descendants of the Herschberger-Miller family.

The Tarble Arts Center celebrates 40 years

The Herschberger-Miller barn, that was originally constructed 3 miles west of Arthur in 1879, was dismantled last spring. During this process, the 143-year structure was tagged, labeled, dismantled piece by piece, and will be relocated, refurbished, and rebuilt at its new home, Illinois Amish Heritage Center.

A two-day public Barn Raising is scheduled for from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday Oct. 28-29.

For more information, call Cassie Yoder at 217-254-4012, go to illinoisamish.org or the Illinois Amish Heritage Center's Facebook page.

PHOTOS: Oldest Known Illinois Amish House Moved to Museum

1 of 16
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute – “See How They Run”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute – “See How They Run”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News