Illinois Amish Heritage Center to break ground for barn raising

ARTHUR — The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at its campus located between Arcola and Arthur, on Illinois Route 133.

To kick off the process of the Herschberger-Miller barn raising later in October, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center will use a one-of-a-kind way of breaking the ground by horse-drawn plow, which was very common during the era of the original barn usage.

Several board members of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center will operate the plow, as well as descendants of the Herschberger-Miller family.

The Herschberger-Miller barn, that was originally constructed 3 miles west of Arthur in 1879, was dismantled last spring. During this process, the 143-year structure was tagged, labeled, dismantled piece by piece, and will be relocated, refurbished, and rebuilt at its new home, Illinois Amish Heritage Center.

A two-day public Barn Raising is scheduled for from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday Oct. 28-29.