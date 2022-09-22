Illinois Amish Heritage Center to break ground for barn raising

ARTHUR — The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at its campus located between Arcola and Arthur, on Illinois Route 133.
To kick off the process of the Herschberger-Miller barn raising later in October, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center will use a one-of-a-kind way of breaking the ground by horse-drawn plow, which was very common during the era of the original barn usage.
Several board members of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center will operate the plow, as well as descendants of the Herschberger-Miller family.
The Herschberger-Miller barn, that was originally constructed 3 miles west of Arthur in 1879, was dismantled last spring. During this process, the 143-year structure was tagged, labeled, dismantled piece by piece, and will be relocated, refurbished, and rebuilt at its new home, Illinois Amish Heritage Center.
A two-day public Barn Raising is scheduled for from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday Oct. 28-29.
For more information, call Cassie Yoder at 217-254-4012, go to illinoisamish.org or the Illinois Amish Heritage Center's Facebook page.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Preparations are made for eight horses to pull the oldest known Amish home in Illinois for a short distance on Moses Road in Arthur to commemorate the moving of the house to the Illinois Amish Museum Tuesday.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Steven Hostetler helps drive eight horses as they pull the oldest known Amish home in Illinois a short distance on Moses Road in Arthur to commemorate the moving of the house to the Illinois Amish Museum Tuesday.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Steven Helmuth helps set up a stabilizer bar to allow eight horses to pull the oldest known Amish home in Illinois for a short distance on Moses Road in Arthur to commemorate the moving of the house to the Illinois Amish Museum Tuesday.
PHOTOS: Oldest Known Illinois Amish House Moved to Museum
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Preparations are made for eight horses to pull the oldest known Amish home in Illinois for a short distance on Moses Road in Arthur to commemorate the moving of the house to the Illinois Amish Museum Tuesday.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Amish children observe as workers get set on Moses Road in Arthur to move the oldest known Amish home in Illinois to the Illinois Amish Museum Tuesday.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Steven Hostetler helps drive eight horses as they pull the oldest known Amish home in Illinois a short distance on Moses Road in Arthur to commemorate the moving of the house to the Illinois Amish Museum Tuesday.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Steven Helmuth helps set up a stabilizer bar to allow eight horses to pull the oldest known Amish home in Illinois for a short distance on Moses Road in Arthur to commemorate the moving of the house to the Illinois Amish Museum Tuesday.
PHOTO BY JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The 1882 Daniel Schrock Amish home is hauled on County Road 395 North leaving Arthur to be placed in the Illinois Amish Museum.
