Strasburg American Legion to hold annual Halloween Celebration

STRASBURG — The Annual Halloween Celebration sponsored by the Strasburg American Legion Post 289 will be held Saturday, Oct. 29.

The soup supper begins at 5 p.m. in the Strasburg Community Building. The menu includes chili, chicken noodle soup, polish sausage, BBQ, hot dogs, sloppy dogs, nachos and cheese, sloppy nachos, homemade pie and drinks.

The masked parade, led by the Stewardson-Strasburg band and drumline, begins at 7 p.m. with judging at 7:30 p.m.

Categories for this year’s costumes include: Under 3 years old, storybook and fairy tales, TV and movies, monsters, ghosts and witches, superhero, princess, occupational, animals, couple, group, miscellaneous, and adults. The grand prize is $25.

Following the masked parade and judging, the cake walk is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 p.m.

The American Legion will also be holding a 50/50 drawing plus a free merchants drawing for items from the various businesses in the community.