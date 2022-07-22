Peterson Park neighbors have Bagelfest front row seat

MATTOON — Les and Jerri Hall always have a good seat for listening to Bagelfest's concerts or watching its parade and they never even have to leave their front yard.

The Halls, whose home is on Broadway Avenue, are among the many residents who live across the street from Bagelfest at Peterson Park, which is also the venue for Lightworks, Coles County Relay for Life, the Class Pack Car Show, and other special events.

"We love it. We like the concerts. We like the entertainment. We like to go over to get something to eat," Jerri Hall said of their proximity to Bagelfest, adding that the festival is pretty when it is lighted up at night. Les Hall said their nearness helps them feel like they are always part of Bagelfest.

Richmond Avenue resident Kiah White said the northeast side of Peterson Park across the street from her is surprisingly peaceful for most of the year but comes to life during Bagelfest when the concerts on Grimes Field face her home.

"We can see the mainstage from the front yard, so we can sit out in the yard and listen to the music," White said of the concerts.

White said she and her son, 9-year-old Bentley, also head across Richmond, while being mindful of the extra traffic during Bagelfest, to check out the carnival rides and food every year. She said they appreciate being a short walk from Vinnie & Al's Pla-Mor Golf and the playground at Peterson Park during the rest of the summer, particularly now when gas prices are high.

Broadway Avenue resident Peggy Wente said she makes sure her vehicle is parked at the foot of her driveway throughout Bagelfest to keep it from being blocked and then heads across the street to check out the festivities.

"It's just wonderful, the people and the excitement and the food and the entertainment," Wente said. Having been born and raised in Mattoon, she said visiting Bagelfest is like going to a reunion. "I see people that I haven't seen in years."

Sixth Street and Richmond resident Roy Moore said he is a big fan of spending time in the summer at Grimes Field because, "If you want to see real baseball, that is where you see it."

Moore said he also heads into Peterson Park during Bagelfest to try out some of the food booths and share in the excitement of community members having fun together. Moore said he doesn't usually walk over to the Bagelfest parade route on Broadway but still gets to see the entries as they disperse afterward on Richmond next to his home.

"It comes right by here, so you can see almost every bit of it," Moore said of the procession.

Les and Jerri Hall said living next to Peterson Park has brought their extended family closer together as they gather together in their Broadway Avenue driveway to watch the various parades. Jerri Hall said the proximity feels even more special, particularly at Christmastime, now that they have grandchildren

Jerri Hall said she always appreciates the hard work that Parks Superintendent Kurt Stretch and his crew put into setting up the Lightworks displays. She looks forward to seeing them test those Christmas lights in late fall.