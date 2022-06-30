Red, White & Blue Days festivities set Saturday-Monday in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Three straight days of Red, White & Blue Days festivities will begin with a car show Saturday, continue with free concerts Sunday, and conclude with a parade Monday.

The annual Fourth of July Celebration also will offer fundraising food booths from community groups, children's activities, and more at Morton Park.

Saturday's car and bike show is set from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the east side of the park, with registration at 9-10:30 a.m. Vehicle entry will be $15 per car and $10 per bike. Fourth of July Committee member Betty Coffrin said this show organized by community members Bucky and Kally Redish of Charleston was a new addition last year.

"It worked out really well. They had a lot of fun with it and they drew a lot of interest in it," Coffrin said. She noted that the Hutton Masonic Lodge will sell pork chop sandwiches and drinks during the show.

Sunday's headlining event will be the concert by Bruce Springsteen tribute act Bruce in the USA at 8 p.m., following classic rock opening music by Rick K & The Road Trip at 6 p.m. Coffrin said the Coles County Farmer of the Year Award recipient will be announced at 7:30 p.m.

An Inflatable bounce house, giant slide and obstacle course will be offered from 4-6 p.m. p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, with unlimited use wrist bands available for $5 each. Other children's activities will include Joyful Bubbles fun area on Sunday, and a Charleston Fire Department foam pit and fire house fun area Monday.

Community group food booths will be open on Sunday and Monday, including the Fourth of July Committee's all-you-can-eat ice cream for $3 per person. Coffrin said sponsorships by Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and by Yona Solutions have enabled the committee to expand its ice cream booth from one to two days.

"It's going to help us out a lot," Coffrin said. The ice cream sales help raise funds for the celebration.

Other festivities on Monday will include the Charleston American Legion pancake breakfast, 7-11 a.m.; Coles County Habitat for Humanity 4 on the 4th foot race, 7:30 a.m.; Coles County Arts Council's Chalk-in chalk art contest, 9 a.m.-noon; and Coles County 4-H Spin Club Ped Parade, 9:30 a.m.

The festivities at Morton Park will culminate with the parade from the courthouse square to the park at 1 p.m., followed by the bell ringing ceremony at the park's Liberty Bell replica at 2:15 p.m. Coffrin said this year's bell ringers will be Korean War-era Navy veteran Dr. Robert Blagg, who recently retired after more than 60 years as a dentist, and Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Doug Abolt, representing the contributions of small businesses to the celebration.

Red, White & Blue Days will conclude with the Charleston-Mattoon fireworks at dusk at the Coles County Memorial Airport. Shuttles to the airport will start running at 5 p.m. at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field and the Cross County Mall.

