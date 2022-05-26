Registration open for 18th Annual Andy Hogan Golf Outing

PARIS — The 18th annual Andy Hogan Memorial Golf Outing will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Paris.

All proceeds will go to the Edgar County Diabetes Association, and will benefit residents of Edgar County who are facing financial difficulties by providing medications, supplies, dilated eye exams, and educational materials. The organization also sponsors diabetic children to attend the American Diabetes Association’s summer camp.

The golf outing was started in 2004 by a group of friends in memory of Andy Hogan, who died unexpectedly from diabetes complications. All proceeds from this annual event stay local.

The cost to golf is $65, which includes green fee, lunch, cart, beverages during the outing, and prizes. Hole sponsorships are $100. Raffle tickets for a beautiful opal and diamond ring valued at $5,999 (donated by Jami Taylor from Westbrooke Jewelers) are $10 each. The runner-up will receive a gift certificate for a dinner at Andrews at the Westbrook. Third prize is a $250 Walmart gift card.

Contact Leighsa Cornwell at 217-466-4228 for more information, donations, or to sign up.

