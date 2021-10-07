Season finale of the Litchfield Pickers Market

LITCHFIELD — The grand season finale for the Litchfield Pickers Market is set for Sunday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in downtown Litchfield.

The Litchfield Pickers Market is the largest open-air pickers market in the region and is located less than three miles off Interstate 55. This market specializes in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, and refurbished items.

Each month the Litchfield Pickers Market welcomes musicians to perform at the Carnegie Park stage. During the Oct. 10 market, 29 Junction will perform live from 9-11:30 a.m. The Silver Creek Bluegrass Band will perform from noon– 3 p.m.

To ensure public safety and sanitation standards for visitors, vendors, and staff, vendor areas have expanded to ensure adequate social distancing. There will be one empty space between each vendor booth, and on narrower streets, vendors will only be located on one side of the street.

Food will be available along State Street located at every intersection. Food vendors and their locations are listed at the Tourism Information booth as well as on the Litchfield Pickers website at www. visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket/.

For more information go to Litchfield Pickers Market Facebook page or call the Litchfield Tourism Office on weekdays at 217-324-8147.

