 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Spectators invited to watch Lake Mattoon Sailboat Regatta races

  • 0

MATTOON —Spectators are invited to watch the 58th annual Sailboat Regatta races on Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12, in Mattoon.

Y-Flyer Fleet 39 of the Lake Mattoon Sailing Association reported that it plans to hold the regatta south of causeway. Sailors for the local group and six other fleets are slated to compete there in this Mid-America Cup series event.

Organizers reported that the best vantage point for watching the races will be at the Lake Mattoon beach and pavilion. Two races will be held back to back at 1:15 p.m. Saturday followed by a final round at 10 a.m. Sunday, weather permitting. More information is available on the Lake Mattoon Sailing Association page on Facebook.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rebel Wilson comes out as member of the LGBTQIA+ community

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rebel Wilson comes out as member of the LGBTQIA+ community

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News