Spectators invited to watch Lake Mattoon Sailboat Regatta races

MATTOON —Spectators are invited to watch the 58th annual Sailboat Regatta races on Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12, in Mattoon.

Y-Flyer Fleet 39 of the Lake Mattoon Sailing Association reported that it plans to hold the regatta south of causeway. Sailors for the local group and six other fleets are slated to compete there in this Mid-America Cup series event.

Organizers reported that the best vantage point for watching the races will be at the Lake Mattoon beach and pavilion. Two races will be held back to back at 1:15 p.m. Saturday followed by a final round at 10 a.m. Sunday, weather permitting. More information is available on the Lake Mattoon Sailing Association page on Facebook.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

