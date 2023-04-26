MATTOON — Tickets are available for a show that stand-up comic Kari Jones plans to perform Saturday, April 29, for her first filmed comedy special.
The Mattoon resident will take the stage at 6 p.m. at The Fields Church, 900 Dewitt Ave. East. Advance tickets are available for $10 each via her Kari Jones The Comedienne page on Facebook or emailing karijonesinc@gmail.com. All proceeds go to Speed The Light Missions, which supports mission work overseas.
Jones said Saturday's show will give her an opportunity to perform a full length set of comedy before her hometown crowd for the first time in several months. She said footage from this show will be something that she can then share with booking agents and venues as she further develops her stand-up career.
On April 22, Jones performed as part of the inaugural "A Night of Laughter and Comedy" with Overshadowed Theatrical Productions in Medinah. Jones said this was a homecoming for her because she had regularly performed in community theater at this venue while she lived in the Chicago suburbs.
Jones also has been performing alongside other stand-up comics at Planet Entertainment in Mattoon and has been being mentored by veteran comics Robert G. Lee and Rik Roberts. In addition, she is scheduled to perform during the May Day fundraiser for CASA of Eastern Central Illinois at 4 p.m. May 20 at Morton Park in Charleston.