MATTOON — Tickets are available for a show that stand-up comic Kari Jones plans to perform Saturday, April 29, for her first filmed comedy special.

The Mattoon resident will take the stage at 6 p.m. at The Fields Church, 900 Dewitt Ave. East. Advance tickets are available for $10 each via her Kari Jones The Comedienne page on Facebook or emailing karijonesinc@gmail.com. All proceeds go to Speed The Light Missions, which supports mission work overseas.

Jones said Saturday's show will give her an opportunity to perform a full length set of comedy before her hometown crowd for the first time in several months. She said footage from this show will be something that she can then share with booking agents and venues as she further develops her stand-up career.

"This is a really exciting journey," Jones said.

On April 22, Jones performed as part of the inaugural "A Night of Laughter and Comedy" with Overshadowed Theatrical Productions in Medinah. Jones said this was a homecoming for her because she had regularly performed in community theater at this venue while she lived in the Chicago suburbs.