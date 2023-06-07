MATTOON — Teacher Jane Edgar's students at the former Columbian Elementary School colored dozens of personalized fabric squares that were stitched together into a quilt for her in honor of her retirement in the 1980s.

"She was a great teacher. She was loved by everybody," recalled Mattoon resident Penny McDowell, who worked in the office at Columbian.

Those who knew Edgar and other community members are invited to view the recently rediscovered quilt when it is displayed during the third annual Outdoor Quilt Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lytle Park. The event is sponsored by the Prairie Stitchers and the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild.

Kris Maleske, director of community services and career education for the Mattoon school district, said Denise Smith-Newby was browsing at a yard sale a while back when she found the quilt that had been made for Edgar, who died at age 99 in 2016. Maleske said she then purchased this quilt and donated it to the district last fall.

He said the quilt is being displayed to give the community an opportunity to see the former students' handiwork in honor of Edgar.

"All the kids in the class drew different objects," Maleske said, noting that many of the panels in this large quilt have an Easter theme.

In addition, Maleske said he hopes that displaying the quilt will bring forth more information about Edgar's work as a teacher and about the making of this fabric artwork. Those with information can call him at Mattoon High School, 2521 Walnut Ave., or email him at krismaleske@mcusd2.com.

The district also plans to post images of the quilt and individual squares online.

"It was (made) with love and it took time to make each panel and to sew together and Mrs. Edgar brought it to life. I hope the quilt brings back memories for those who made it and something to be cherished," Smith-Newby wrote to the school district.

The Outdoor Quilt Show will be held amid the garden, gazebo and lawn bowling area at the north end of Lytle Park, off of Western Avenue. The show is held with the support of the Mattoon Arts Council.

Prairie Stitchers member Jamie Willis said more than 50 quilts will be on display, including 20-square-inch quilts created by the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild.

She said the show also will once again feature "mystery quilts" that local enthusiasts created as they received individual pieces of the pattern over the course of several weeks from quilter Jan Little of Mattoon. She said the pattern has a circular optical illusion theme.

Willis said quilter and instructor Sandy Evans of Westfield will judge the quilt entries and present a best in show award. She said attendees also are invited to vote on their favorite quilts.

"We want as many people to come vote for their favorites for the viewers' choice award," Willis said. She added that the high school junior class will sell bottled water and other cold beverages during the show.