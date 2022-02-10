Amateur Radio Club to hold event at Lincoln Log Cabin

LERNA — The National Trail Amateur Radio Club members will participate in a special event to celebrate President Lincoln’s birthday at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site, in Lerna from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site preserves the home of President Lincoln’s father Thomas Lincoln and step-mother Sarah Bush Lincoln. The special event station will be inside the lobby at the site’s Visitor Center. The event will take place rain or shine.

Nearly 150 years before the advent of texts, tweets and e-mail, President Abraham Lincoln became the first “wired president” by embracing the original electronic messaging technology — the telegraph.

The 16th president may be remembered for his soaring oratory that stirred the Union, but the nearly 1,000 bite-sized telegrams that he wrote during his presidency helped win the Civil War by projecting presidential power in unprecedented fashion.

During the Civil War, telegraph wires were strung to follow the action on the battlefield. But there was no telegraph office in the White House, so Lincoln went across the street to the War Department to get the news. President Lincoln frequently slept on a cot in the telegraph room to hear the news of major battles.

The NTARC members will be communicating with other amateurs from across the world using the Special Event call sign, W9L. This a great event and opportunity to learn about Lincoln Log Cabin and Ham Radio.

Ed Frey, K9EMP event coordinator said: “This a fun event that is open to the public and encourages everyone who is interested in amateur radio to come out and experience and see firsthand what happens during a communications emergency. You will be allowed to talk on the radios under the direct supervision of an FCC licensed amateur."

This is a free event.

