EIU’s Booth Library CSI offers technology for checkout

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University’s Booth Library has announced the opening of its Center for Student Innovation.

The CSI includes a new technology checkout station, an active learning classroom and design lab. The CSI is located on the first floor of Booth Library, on the east side of the atrium.

At the technology checkout station students can check out laptop computers, MiFi hotspots, webcams, microphones/speakers and GoPro Fusion 360 cameras. Students with a valid Panther Card can check out the technology for a limited time period.

The technology checkout station is open from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday in the CSI. For more information visit https://www.eiu.edu/booth/csi/tech.php. Funding for the technology checkout program was provided through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund.

“It became apparent at the start of the pandemic that many students didn’t have access to the technology they needed when all classes transitioned to remote learning,” said Zach Newell, dean of Library Services. “Thanks to GEER funding, we now can help alleviate that by offering various pieces of equipment available for checkout.”