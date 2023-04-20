CHARLESTON — The second season of WEIU-TV's "Take a Hike: The Mini-Series" takes viewers on an outdoor tour of Illinois, showcasing a variety of federal, state, and local parks and nature areas.

Host Lacey Spence shows viewers why they should take a hike or make the drive to the locations featured in each episode.

The season two premiere is at 8 p.m. Monday, April 24, on WEIU-TV and online at weiu.net for those who live within the WEIU viewing area. Episodes will also be available for streaming after their initial airing on the WEIU-TV Public Broadcasting Station YouTube Channel and on the PBS App. The rest of Season two will air on Monday nights at 8 p.m. through Memorial Day.