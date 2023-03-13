VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The extended family of heroes at the heart of “Superman & Lois” will face formidable challenges in upcoming season 3 as crime boss Bruno Manheim and evil genius Lex Luthor are introduced into this CW series.

Still, cast member Wolé Parks, who portrays John Henry Irons/armored superhero Steel, said getting to see iconic DC Comics characters Clark Kent and Lois Lane in their new roles as parents to teenaged sons is what sets this series apart from other TV programs in the long history of Superman.

“What I think people have connected to is the idea of love and family, and that’s how they have tried to ground the show,” Parks, 40, said of this different take on Superman. He added with a laugh, “I don’t care how powerful you are, two teenagers are going to drive you crazy.”

Parks’ heroic character has a teenager of his own — Natalie Irons, played by Tayler Buck. John Henry Irons, a refugee from a parallel Earth, had thought he lost his daughter but is now experiencing the joys of having her back in his life and the challenges of her growing independence from him.

Natalie Irons became a regular character in season 2 and crafted a high powered suit of armor like her father’s. Parks said the costumes that he, Buck and their stunt doubles wear are practical effects, not CGI, and are well crafted, albeit cumbersome.

“It looks cooler on camera than it does on me actually walking in the suit,” Parks said, adding that people on set have joked about his lack of stealth.

Parks said Steel’s armor and high-tech sledge hammer on the CW series reflect his look in comics and create a character “who looked like he could go up against Superman.” Steel was initially an antagonist to Superman, played by Tyler Hoechlin, on this show before making peace with him.

Fans will see much more of Steel in action this season as his conflict with Bruno Manheim, played by Chad Coleman, “becomes very personal pretty quickly,” Parks said. He added that reporter Lois Lane, played by Elizabeth Tulloch, has long sought to see Manheim convicted for his life of crime.

Season 3’s other new antagonist, Lex Luthor, will be played by Michael Cudlitz, who, like Coleman, was on the “The Walking Dead.”

“It’s been heavy. Those two are very intense actors,” Parks said of season 3, which starts Tuesday.

Parks, born and raised in the Bronx, New York, said he was a youthful reader of the early 1990s “The Death of Superman” comic book story arcs, in which Steel was introduced. Parks said he became a fan of the armored superhero and his noble effort to help fill the void left by Superman’s absence.

The longtime comics fan said there have been many great portrayals of Superman characters, such as Danville, Illinois native Gene Hackman‘s Lex Luthor, so he is honored to portray Steel on a live action TV series for the first time.

“There is no other live action version of Steel. I mean, we’re going to put Shaq aside,” Parks said with a laugh, referencing Shaquille O’Neal’s 1997 box office bomb “Steel.” The beauty of it is I have been able to create this version on my own through our writers, and they gave him such a deep, rich backstory.”

Parks said “Superman & Lois” started filming during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and this series is filmed in the Vancouver, British Columbia area, so these factors have limited his traveling back and forth to the United States in recent years.

Consequently, Parks said he has not taken part in any comic book fan festivals yet, but noted he has heard of the annual Superman Celebration in Metropolis, Illinois. Nevertheless, Parks said he has gotten to meet many “Superman & Lois” fans out and about on the streets.

“It’s just nice to see how people have connected with it,” Parks said. He also runs into fans who quizzically ask him “How do I know you?,” which might entail having seen him in recurring roles on “All American,” “Vampire Diaries,” “Yellowstone” or other TV shows.

One of his earliest roles was in 2007-2008 as Dallas Griffin on 35 episodes of the CBS daytime soap opera “As the World Turns,” set in the fictional city of Oakdale in Northern Illinois.

“I tell people all the time it is the best training you can have (as an actor),” Parks said of being on a soap. “You are shooting entire episodes in one day. You learn how to memorize really quickly and how to make choices and commit to them. You get one take, maybe two.”

The actor’s film roles include playing a rival of Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s New York City bicycle messenger in the 2012 thriller, “Premium Rush.”

Parks said they and costar Dania Ramirez were tutored on high performance cycling through New York’s crowded streets and had stunt riders for the most dangerous scenes, but crashes were still inevitable.

“I will say it became a right of passage to get injured. Everyone got injured on that somehow,” Parks said, recalling that he “tore up his thigh.”

Parks said he has continued cycling since then and taken part in multiple AIDS Life Cycle rides from San Francisco to Los Angeles to help support the LGBTQIA+ communities there. He said participating cyclists and volunteers always create an encouraging environment during this seven day ride.

In addition, Parks, who received bachelor’s degrees in fine arts and mathematics from New York University, has been tutoring at risk students in math since 2013 through the School on Wheels nonprofit program in California.

“I just think education is key to so many things, how to get out of poverty and how to have a better life,” said Parks, who originally had thought of becoming a math teacher. “(As a tutor), it’s really nice to see academic improvement because you feel like you are having an impact on someone’s life.”