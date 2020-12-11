 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Toby Keith, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias to play Illinois State Fair
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Toby Keith, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias to play Illinois State Fair

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Toby Keith tours Normal

Country singer Toby Keith performs his opening song during his concert Thursday, June 29, 2017 at The Corn Crib, Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

SPRINGFIELD — Toby Keith will play the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 15, it was announced Friday. 

The fair lineup also includes comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and performer George Thorogood.

“We are excited about this year’s Illinois Lottery Grandstand lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “Our goal is to have entertainment for everyone and this diverse lineup accomplishes that goal. We will have more to announce soon to give us even more to be excited for in 2021.”

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at at ticketmaster.com.

The lineup: 

Statehouse Insider: Why is there a Liberty Bell at the Capitol?

Thursday, August 12: TBD

Friday, August 13: TBD

Saturday, August 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Tier 3 - $26 / Tier 2 - $31 / Tier 1 - $36 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $46 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $71

Sunday, August 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan

Tier 3 - $39 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 1 - $49 / SRO Track - $59 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $84

Monday, August 16: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

Free concert

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, August 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / SRO Track - $47 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $72

Wednesday, August 18: TBD

Thursday, August 19: Bad Flower with TBD

General Admission Seating - $15 / SRO Track - $15/ Blue Ribbon Zone - $50

* At time of purchase, customer will choose whether they are buying Blue Ribbon Zone seats, a general admission seat, or a standing room only track ticket.

Friday, August 20: Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kylie Morgan with Chapel Hart

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $70

Saturday, August 21: TBD

Sunday, August 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special

Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

The fair is Aug. 12-22 in Springfield. 

The 24 most unique town names in Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Feige confirms Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther role won't be recast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News