Toledo Freedom Day Celebration, Greenup cruise planned

TOLEDO — Cumberland County is scheduled to host the upcoming Toledo Freedom Day Festival and the Greenup Hot Summer Nights Cruise.
The festival will start with the Toledo Volunteers group having its Pronto Pup Stand open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 23, during a Charleston Community Jazz Band concert at 6 p.m., and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, downtown.
Other Toledo festivities will continue Saturday with an American Legion breakfast at 6 a.m.; city wide rummage sales starting at 7 a.m.; 5K color run at 7:30 a.m. at the Legion; Cumberland County 4-H and Master Gardener fairy garden workshop ($5) at 10 a.m. at village hall; a Tom Jewell, TLC Country & More concert from 5-8 p.m. downtown; and fireworks at dusk.
The Greenup cruise is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 24, downtown. Food and drink vendors will be on hand for the cruise, and downtown restaurants will be open.
