Toledo Spring Fest continuing through Sunday

TOLEDO — The annual Toledo Spring Fest is scheduled to run through Sunday, May 22, with carnival rides, live music and other activities on the courthouse square.

Spring Fest organizers reported that activities began Thursday, May 19, with the Toledo Volunteers community booster group opening its Pronto Pup Stand for lunch and dinner on that day and on Friday, May 20.

Luehrs' Ideal Rides of Collinsville was then set to kick off the main festivities with its carnival opening at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon Saturday, and noon Sunday. For the carnival's Family Bargain Day, all rides will be just one ticket.

The lineup of live music at Springfest features the Quentisential Brass Band, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Thursday, main stage; Shania Foltz, 8-11 p.m. Friday, beer tent; X-Krush, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, beer tent; and The Jake Hoult Band, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, courthouse lawn.

Other Spring Fest activities will include a vendor fair on the courthouse lawn; the Neal Center YMCA 5K fun run, 8 a.m. Saturday with registration at 7 a.m.; a parade, 1 p.m. Saturday; and car show, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

More information is available on the Toledo Spring Fest page on Facebook.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

