TOLEDO — The upcoming annual Toledo Spring Festival is set of offer a game-show themed parade and related activities, a carnival, pronto pups and more Thursday, May 18, through Sunday. May 21.

The festivities will get an early start with the Toledo Volunteers community group opening its pronto pup stand at 11 a.m. Thursday at the northwest corner of the courthouse square. Volunteer Troy Wilson said the pups, a Toledo tradition that goes back decades, are comprised of 100% beef hot dogs and a secret recipe batter.

Wilson said the Toledo Volunteers also will sell cheeseburgers, French fries and cold drinks Thursday-Saturday at the pup stand as part of their annual fundraiser for youth programs and other community causes.

"We give every penny back to the community," Wilson said.

The festivities will continue with the Luehrs' Ideal Rides carnival opening at 5 p.m. Thursday and remaining open for daily hours through Sunday. Spring Festival co-organizer Kenzi Easton said the event has partnered with Luehrs' for 65 years.

"They are like family to us at this point," Easton said.

Scheduled activities during the festival will include the pageant at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the stage, a performance by local band Main Street Echo at 8-11 p.m. Friday in the beer tent, and "The Price is Right" and "Family Feud" game show activities at 6 and 8 p.m., respectively, Saturday on the stage. These activities tie in with the 2023 festival's "Game Show Mania" theme.

Saturday's event lineup also will include the Neal Center YMCA's annual Springfest 5K at 8 a.m. and a game show-themed parade at 1 p.m.

A vendor fair and local food booths will be on hand throughout the festival. Easton said the food options will include the return of the Toledo American Legion Ladies Auxiliary's chicken dinner from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday in the Village Hall.

"That is something we have not had in a few years. It's made a comeback," Easton said.

A full scheduled is posted on the Toledo Spring Festival page on Facebook.