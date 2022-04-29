Two dirt bike riders to jump out of World's Largest Rocking Chair in Casey

CASEY — Two motorcyclists plan to jump their dirt bikes out of the World's Largest Rocking Chair on Saturday in Casey as part of a motocross tour hosted by Lincoln Trail Motosports.
Brett Cue of Rockton, Illinois and Troy "Smallz" Neault of Elkhorn, Wisconsin are scheduled to make their leaps at 5:30 p.m. at 117 East St., where the rocking chair towers 56 feet tall over the downtown business district.
"They are going to get lifted up into that big rocking chair and they are going to jump out of it," said Drew Jackson, director of operations for Lincoln Trail in rural Casey. He added that a dirt ramp will be erected on Saturday near the rocking chair to create a landing area for the two riders.
Jackson said Cue got the idea for Saturday's event a couple of years ago when he visited the rocking chair, giant mailbox, and the other world's largest items that have been built in recent years as part of the Big Things, Small town program organized by Bolin Enterprises, Inc. of Casey. He said the motorcyclist exclaimed, "I want to jump out of something!"
With Lincoln Trail hosting the Vurb Shred Tour motocross competition this weekend, Jackson said the timing of this event provided a good opportunity for Cue to make his jump alongside Neault. The Vurb Shred Tour started on Friday and is scheduled to continue through Sunday, May 1, at Lincoln Trail, 649 County Road 2150E, off of U.S. Route 40 between Casey and Greenup. Spectators are welcome.
Jackson said Lincoln Trail draws from several states for such motocross tours and it plans to bus Vurb Shred Tour attendees to the giant rocking chair jump so they can "see what Casey is all about." He anticipates that some downtown eateries and shops will be open late for the jump.
Deb Bohannon, marketing, media, and human resources manager for Bolin Enterprises, said they are expecting a large crowd to be in attendance in Casey for the jump and the Vurb Shred Tour.
"We have heard from interested people who want to come see the jump because it sounds like an off the wall idea," Bohannon said.
The most people husking corn is 3,463 and was achieved at an event organized by the University of Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Urbana–Champaign on Aug. 24, 2012. The annual record attempt during the UI freshman class convocation is becoming part of the school tradition following the successful attempt to create the largest smoothie in 2011.
The largest golf tee measured 30 feet, 9 inches long with a head diameter of 6 feet, 3 inches and a shaft width of 2 feet, 1 inch. The golf tee was made by Jim Bolin and was presented and measured in Casey on Jan. 29, 2013. The golf tee was made out of yellow pine boards that were first glued together to form a large block out of which the tee was shaped using chainsaws.
The smallest cat on record was a male blue point Himalayan-Persian, named Tinker Toy that measured only 2.75 inches tall and 7.5 inches long when full grown at 2 1/2 years old. The unusually tiny feline was owned by Katrina and Scott Forbes of Taylorville.
Tinker Toy was born on 25 December 1990 (the runt of six kittens) and died in November 1997 at the age of six.
Fastest 100-meter with can balanced on head by a dog
Ranald Mackechnie
The fastest time for 100 meters with a can balanced on head by a dog is the 2 minutes and 55 seconds achieved by Sweet Pea, an Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix owned by Alex Rothaker at the college of Lake County in Grayslake on Sept. 3, 2008.
The world's largest covered wagon is 40 feet long, 12 feet wide and 25 feet tall. It was hand built out of Illinois oak and steel to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Route 66 by David Bentley in 2001 and includes a 12-foot fiberglass Abraham Lincoln sitting on the wagon seat. In 2007, the Abraham Lincoln Tourism Bureau of Logan County purchased the wagon for $10,000 from Bentley. It moved the wagon from outside his home in Pawnew to Lincoln.
The tallest man in history is Robert Pershing Wadlow, born Feb. 22, 1918 in Alton. When last measured in June 1940, Wadlow was 8 feet, 11.1 inches tall. His shoe size was 37AA, his hands measured 12.75 inches from the wrist to the tip of the middle finger, he wore a size 25 ring and his peak daily food consumption was 8,000 calories.
Wadlow died on July 15, 1940 and was buried in a coffin measuring 10 feet, 9 inches long, 32 inches wide and 30 inches deep.
The longest ears on a dog measured 13.75 inches and 13.5 inches for the right and left ears, respectively, on Sept. 29, 2004. They belonged to Tigger, a bloodhound owned by Bryan and Christina Flessner of St Joseph. Tigger won many show titles, more than 180 Best of Breed awards and was inducted into the Bloodhound Hall of Fame in 2003. He passed away in October 2009.
On Aug. 8, 2015, Pakistani pro-gamer Sumail Hassan Syed was just was just 16 years and 82 days old when he earned $1,326,022 at The International 2015 Dota 2 championships. The rookie gamer was part of the USA eSports team Evil Geniuses team that won the prestigious tournament. Syed moved from Pakistan to Illinois in 2014 in order to pursue a career in eSports. Victory at The International brought the teen's total winnings from pro-gaming to $1,639,867.
The largest collection of cufflinks consists of 1,175 unique pairs and was set by Joseph JaQuay of Chicago on Sept. 27, 2014. JaQuay started his collection in 1990. He wears a different pair of cufflinks every day and does not repeat until he has cycled through his entire collection.
The oldest singer to debut with a symphony orchestra was Polly Roesch, who at the age of 97 performed a solo of "Silver Bells" with the Illinois Symphony Orchestra in Springfield's Sangamon Auditorium on Dec. 15, 2007. Roesch sang in the symphony's Holiday Pops concert in 2008 when she was 98, and again in 2010 to celebrate her 100th birthday.
The longest tornado path travelled at least 218 miles through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana on March 18, 1925. The tornado lasted 3.5 hours, longer than any other in recorded history, and killed 695 people, the most of any tornado in U.S. history.
Standing 11 feet tall and in the likeness of game show host Chuck Woolery, the world’s largest bobblehead weighs 900 pounds. It was created by the Game Show Network and displayed at Chicago's McCormick Place on June 8, 2003. The head really bobbles.
The most people wearing Groucho Marx glasses were the 4,436 participants at an event organized by Chicago's Outdoor Film Festival in partnership with the Goodman Theatre on July 21, 2009. The movie that night? Why, the Marx Brothers classic "Duck Soup," of course.
The youngest musician to headline a solo concert tour is Ethan Bortnick who headlined his own show at the Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville on Oct. 3, 2010 at the age of 9 years, 9 months and 9 days. Ethan began playing a keyboard at the age of three and was composing music by the age of five. He has been featured on television programs such as "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and "The Oprah Winfrey Show."
The world´s largest fine for an overdue library book is $345.14, the amount owed at 2 cents per day for the poetry book "Days and Deeds" checked out of Kewanee Public Library in April 1955 by Emily Canellos-Simms. Although the book was due back April 19, 1955, Canellos-Simms found it in her mother´s house 47 years later and presented the library with a check for overdue fines.
Student Bridgette Jordan, 22, of Sandoval is the shortest living woman at 2 feet, 3 inches tall. She also holds the record for the shortest living siblings, with her brother, 20-year-old Brad Jordan, who is 3 feet, 2 inches tall.
A total of 566 employees gathered at Sears corporate headquarters in suburban Hoffman Estates to break the Guinness World Record for most number of people dressed as Superman in one place on June 5, 2013. Sears was celebrating its tie-in to the "Man of Steel" film that opened that month. Here's the entire group caught all in one shot, without even needing X-ray vision.
The Fastest Wedding Chapel is "The Best Man," a 1940s fire truck converted into a wedding chapel on wheels by Rev. Darrell Best of Shelbyville, pictured here with Brian & Melissa Henze. The chapel allows lovers to tie the knot while they're on the road and is capable of reaching speeds of 62 mph. Best, who has married over 40 couples in the vehicle, said people love it because "it allows them to get married in any environment they want."
The longest serving Sunday School teacher is Eleanora Anderson, who taught at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer for more than 70 years, beginning in 1941. She passed away in December at the age of 92.
Blosom, a female Holstein, pictured above towering over her owner Patty Meads-Hanson of Orangeville at a staggering height of 74.8 inches tall — over 6 feet — was recognized as the tallest cow in August 2014. Blosom passed away in May after sustaining an irreparable leg injury. “The funny thing about Blosom was how unaffected she was by all the attention that seemed to surround her," Meads-Hanson said. "As long as she had her oats, and daily chin rubs and ear scratches, life was good.”
