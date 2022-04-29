Two dirt bike riders to jump out of World's Largest Rocking Chair in Casey

CASEY — Two motorcyclists plan to jump their dirt bikes out of the World's Largest Rocking Chair on Saturday in Casey as part of a motocross tour hosted by Lincoln Trail Motosports.

Brett Cue of Rockton, Illinois and Troy "Smallz" Neault of Elkhorn, Wisconsin are scheduled to make their leaps at 5:30 p.m. at 117 East St., where the rocking chair towers 56 feet tall over the downtown business district.

"They are going to get lifted up into that big rocking chair and they are going to jump out of it," said Drew Jackson, director of operations for Lincoln Trail in rural Casey. He added that a dirt ramp will be erected on Saturday near the rocking chair to create a landing area for the two riders.

Jackson said Cue got the idea for Saturday's event a couple of years ago when he visited the rocking chair, giant mailbox, and the other world's largest items that have been built in recent years as part of the Big Things, Small town program organized by Bolin Enterprises, Inc. of Casey. He said the motorcyclist exclaimed, "I want to jump out of something!"

With Lincoln Trail hosting the Vurb Shred Tour motocross competition this weekend, Jackson said the timing of this event provided a good opportunity for Cue to make his jump alongside Neault. The Vurb Shred Tour started on Friday and is scheduled to continue through Sunday, May 1, at Lincoln Trail, 649 County Road 2150E, off of U.S. Route 40 between Casey and Greenup. Spectators are welcome.

Jackson said Lincoln Trail draws from several states for such motocross tours and it plans to bus Vurb Shred Tour attendees to the giant rocking chair jump so they can "see what Casey is all about." He anticipates that some downtown eateries and shops will be open late for the jump.

Deb Bohannon, marketing, media, and human resources manager for Bolin Enterprises, said they are expecting a large crowd to be in attendance in Casey for the jump and the Vurb Shred Tour.

"We have heard from interested people who want to come see the jump because it sounds like an off the wall idea," Bohannon said.

More information is available at lincolntrailmotosports.com/ and www.bigthingssmalltown.com/, and their pages on Facebook.

