Watch now: Arthur Cheese, Casey Popcorn festivals part of Labor Day weekend

ARTHUR — Crowds flocked to the annual Arthur Cheese and Casey Popcorn festivals during the long Labor Day weekend for activities including carnivals, craft markets and food vendors.

The vendors included at least one, Bierman Farms Food Truck, that was at both towns. Owner Eric Bierman, a Dieterich native, said he now has the staff and equipment to handle two events at the same time, so he decided to return to Arthur festival and accept the invitation to Casey. The two festivals were set to continue through Monday, Sept. 6.

Bierman said the roasted sweet corn that started his food truck and his Mexican street corn were natural fits for the Popcorn Festival. For his second Cheese Festival, he added macaroni and cheese plus Texas toast grilled cheese to his menu. Those sandwiches were available with a variety of cheeses, spinach, fried eggs, Spam and other ingredients.

"It's been a raging success, especially considering the weather. We have seen a good response," Bierman said, while cooking grilled cheeses Sunday afternoon in downtown Arthur as a light rain fell on his canopy.

Fruit of the Spirit jam and jelly vendor Tica Amina of Springfield said she is always a fan of Bierman's street tacos and she really enjoyed his new macaroni and cheese. Amina added that she is also a fan of Arthur, where she also has brought her booth to the annual Strawberry Jam.

"I like the town. The people are really nice," Amina said.

In Casey, the Popcorn Festival's new organizers expanded the event's craft fair into the artisan Butterfield Market. They also doubled the number of food vendors to 21, including the new J.B.'s Twisted Catfish truck from Casey.

Ashmore resident Jessi Biggs, a Casey native, said she made her annual visit to her hometown festival Saturday night and could tell the difference in the number of vendors in Fairview Park.

"We are not even close to half way through seeing all the food stands," Biggs said as she and her 9-year-old son, Caleb, stopped for the event's free popcorn. "The festival is a lot bigger. It reminds me of what it was like when I was a child"

Popcorn Festival newcomer Megan Warden said she was drawn by the excellent job that the driver of their recent Model Tees LLC Trolley Tour in Casey did promoting the community. Warden's 9-year-old daughter, Havlynn, said her favorite one of Casey's Big Things in A Small Town attractions is the giant birdcage and 13-year-old Addie said her favorite is the World's Largest Mailbox.

Megan and John Warden said they enjoyed their family's first visit to Popcorn Festival, where Havlynn was one of the children from the audience who assisted with the Rob Thompson Funny Magic Guy Show.

"I like the small town atmosphere like this. It's right up my alley," John Warden said.

The Cheese Festival also offered new activities, including Arthur-based 25/8 Xtreme's children's zipline. Dolly Herschberger said her daughter, Bria, 6, and her cousins, Camden, 3, and Raegen, 6, Herschberger, loved the zip line and used their 25/8 Xtreme games bracelets to ride multiple times.

Returning favorite activities included the cheese carving contest, where Mia Malin won second place by sculpting a convertible car with a mouse out of about a pound of cheddar while the clock ticked. She won first place last year with her cuckoo clock sculpture.

Malin, a senior at the high school in Arthur, said she plans to attend Southern Illinois University as a studio art major and to return to the carving contest.