Watch now: Arthur Cheese Festival planned Saturday-Monday

ARTHUR — The annual Arthur Amish Country Cheese Festival is scheduled to offer free cheese, cheese-related contests and more Saturday-Monday downtown.

To officially open the festival, the annual Ceremonial Cutting of the Cheese will be held 10 a.m. Saturday. Organizers reported that 800 pounds of cheddar and Colby jack will be sliced and served, along with crackers, free to festival-goers. Servings are set for 11 a.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, and 1 p.m. Monday. In addition, sections of a 60-foot sub sandwich will be given away at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The cheese-related contests will include the International Cheese Curling Championships at 12:30 p.m. and the Cheese Eating Nationals at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, with both of these events being 22nd annual. Other competitions will include the Cheese Carving Contest at 12:30 p.m. Sunday and the ninth annual Bob Doan Memorial Cheese Curd Spitting Contest at 11:30 a.m. Monday.